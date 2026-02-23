Bhupen Borah Explains Why BJP Workers Did Not Welcome Him in His Hometown

A day after his much-publicised entry into the BJP, former Congress leader Bhupen Borah received no visible welcome upon reaching his hometown residence at Bihpuria in Assam’s Lakhimpur district late Sunday night.

Despite making statewide headlines for switching from the Congress to the ruling BJP, Borah arrived quietly at his Bhogpur home without any reception from BJP workers. There were no celebrations, gatherings, or visible excitement in the area, in contrast to the grand induction ceremony held earlier.

The somewhat subdued arrival has trigged political chatter, especially given the scale of attention surrounding his defection.

District Congress Vice-President Hemanta Gogoi took a dig at Borah, alleging that “in Bihpuria, the tiger and the goat have come together,” indicating that the prey and hunter are now working together.

Gogoi also claimed that Borah’s political career would be ruined, and further asserted that no Congress worker would follow Borah into the BJP.

However, Borah dismissed the criticism and explained why he arrived without any public reception. Speaking at his residence, he said that although party workers from Hawajan had expressed interest in welcoming him, he decided to cancel the programme to avoid any possible confrontation between Congress and BJP supporters.

“I did not inform anyone and came home quietly because I did not want any clash between Congress and BJP workers,” Borah said, adding that he was received in a calm and silent atmosphere at his home.

On Monday morning, his residence reportedly wore a quiet look with no major political gathering. Borah stated that he would work as an ordinary party worker in the BJP and that he had been asked by the Chief Minister and the state BJP president to interact with grassroots workers in Bihpuria.

He also said that he would continue to maintain “human feelings” towards Congress workers despite his shift to the BJP.

Responding to allegations that he had long acted as a BJP agent within Congress, Borah said that such claims were not new. “I was earlier called an agent even when I was in Congress. I joined Congress after serving at Rajiv Bhawan,” he said, adding that he had once been referred to as an “APS” of the Congress by former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia.