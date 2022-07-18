Assam: DHE Summons 70 College Teachers Over Alleged Fake PhDs

The Assam higher education directorate (DHE) has summoned 70 people employed as tutors, principals, teachers, and librarians in different institutes across the state to appear on Tuesday for allegedly holding fake doctorate of philosophy (PhD) degrees.
The Director of Higher Education, Assam has asked them to appear before a panel tomorrow for a verification of their credentials, reported TOI.
According to reports, the screening committee will be headed by noted academician and former Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor Prof Alak Kumar Buragohain.
The individuals asked to appear before the committee, have been employed under fixed pay at various newly provincialized or government-funded colleges, informed Dharmakanta Mili, Director of higher education.
The district level-committees formed by the Assam government have recommended the upgrade of services in regular posts.
Mili was quoted by TOI as saying, “Most of those whom we have called for document verification are working as tutors. They have masters degrees but if their PhDs are found to be genuine, those teachers, working on fixed pay, will clear the hurdles to get the posts of assistant professors.”
There will be a considerable hike in their salaries if they get promoted as assistant professors and later can become associate professors and professors, he said.
“These days there are lots of allegations of fake PhDs. We have asked them to appear before the screening committee so that no one can get a regular job by hoodwinking the government. If we find anyone with fake PhDs, the government will take a decision on what action should be taken,” Mili added.
Meanwhile, many of these candidates reportedly got their PhDs from both private and government-funded universities outside Assam.