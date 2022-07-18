Assam: DHE Summons 70 College Teachers Over Alleged Fake PhDs

The Assam higher education directorate (DHE) has summoned 70 people employed as tutors, principals, teachers, and librarians in different institutes across the state to appear on Tuesday for allegedly holding fake doctorate of philosophy (PhD) degrees.

The Director of Higher Education, Assam has asked them to appear before a panel tomorrow for a verification of their credentials, reported TOI.

According to reports, the screening committee will be headed by noted academician and former Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor Prof Alak Kumar Buragohain.

The individuals asked to appear before the committee, have been employed under fixed pay at various newly provincialized or government-funded colleges, informed Dharmakanta Mili, Director of higher education.

The district level-committees formed by the Assam government have recommended the upgrade of services in regular posts.