Assam: Dhekiajuli Police Station OC Transferred Amid Rise in Crime Against Women

It may be mentioned that, a heinous gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl shoock Dhekiajuli on June 24. Reportedly, the class 10 girl was abducted while she was on her way home from tuition. The police have arrested a person named Shahidul Islam upon the victim girl’s statement. Four of Shahidul’s friends are currently absconding, sources said. Following the incident, massive protests were staged in front of the Dhekiajuli Police Station by locals and different organisations demanding severe punishment of the culprits.