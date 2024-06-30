Assam: Dhekiajuli Police Station OC Transferred Amid Rise in Crime Against Women

In view of recent reports of crime against women in Assam’s Sonitpur district, two Inspectors of Police were transferred and posted in different locations on Sunday.
According to an order by the Assam Police, Sonitpur DEF as OC of the Dhekiajuli Police Station, Inspector Raja Sarkar has been transferred and posted at the CID headquarters in Guwahati against an existing vacancy.
On the other hand, Inspector Dhanjit Haloi has been posted as the new OC of the Dhekiajuli Police Station after the transfer of Raja Sarkar. Haloi was earlier posted at the BIEO, Assam.
Further, two contingents of Women Commando Battalion and two contingents of Assam Police Battalion have been placed in Dhekiajuli for area domination and action against miscreants, informed Assam DGP GP Singh.
Given the seriousness of the situation, the IGP L&O Sri PK Bhuyan visited Dhekiajuli earlier today for a field visit and interaction with stakeholders from different communities.
It may be mentioned that, a heinous gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl shoock Dhekiajuli on June 24. Reportedly, the class 10 girl was abducted while she was on her way home from tuition. The police have arrested a person named Shahidul Islam upon the victim girl’s statement. Four of Shahidul’s friends are currently absconding, sources said. Following the incident, massive protests were staged in front of the Dhekiajuli Police Station by locals and different organisations demanding severe punishment of the culprits.