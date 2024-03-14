Assam

Assam: Dhekiajuli SI Killed In Tragic Accident In Tezpur

A sub-inspector of Dhekiajuli Police Station died tragically in a massive collision in Assam's Tezpur on Thursday.

Reports from the scene suggested that the deceased sub-inspector was returning from Morigaon when the accident took place.

The deceased Dhekiajuli Police Station SI was identified as Mozammil Haque Hazarika. He was reportedly returning after testifying in a case at a Morigaon court.

The accident took place near Bhojkhowa Centre around five kilometers away from Tezpur town centre.

Earlier on March 10, a tragic accident unfolded in the Borni locality of Hajo, Kamrup district, resulted in the death of one individual and leaving at least 10 others injured. The mishap occurred when a fish-laden pickup van overturned while attempting to evade a biker, according to reports from the scene.

Fatal Accident: Pickup Van Overturns, Claiming One Life and Injuring Several in Assam
