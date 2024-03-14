Assam: Dhekiajuli SI Killed In Tragic Accident In Tezpur

A sub-inspector of Dhekiajuli Police Station died tragically in a massive collision in Assam's Tezpur on Thursday.
Reports from the scene suggested that the deceased sub-inspector was returning from Morigaon when the accident took place.
The deceased Dhekiajuli Police Station SI was identified as Mozammil Haque Hazarika. He was reportedly returning after testifying in a case at a Morigaon court.
The accident took place near Bhojkhowa Centre around five kilometers away from Tezpur town centre.
