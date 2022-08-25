Assam: Dhemaji DTO Official Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

In yet another case against corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell caught Gobin Bordoloi, Senior Assistant of DTO Office, Dhemaji red-handed while accepting bribe for renewal of trade license of E-Rickshaw shop.

“Continued offensive against corruption. Sri Gobin Bordoloi,Senior Assistant of DTO Office Dhemaji has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for renewal of trade license of E-Rickshaw shop @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam,” ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh tweeted.

The anti-corruption cell along with the Assam Police is keeping a strict vigil to curb all kinds of corruption activities across the state. Many state government officials have been caught red-handed while accepting bribe in the last few months.

The police have also issued helpline number 1800-345-3767 for citizens to report bribery cases.