‘Centre Did Not Cooperate’: SC on Pegasus Spyware Petition

The Supreme Court on Thursday alleged that the central government did not cooperate with the investigation into the Pegasus spyware case.

According to reports, the bench led by Chief Justice N V Ramana informed that a committee was appointed by the top court to probe into the issue, however, it added, “Centre has not cooperated.”

Meanwhile, the apex court said, as many as 29 phones were examined and the malware was found on only five of them. However, there is conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in them, it added.

The top court was scrutinizing a report submitted by the technical team formed by SC to investigate into the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to pry on phones of politicians, activists and journalists.

The report was submitted in three parts, two by the technical committee and one by the overseeing committee comprising of retired judge of SC Justice RV Raveendran along with Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.