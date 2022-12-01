Assam

Assam: 2 Dead, 7 Wounded In Auto-Van Collision In Dhemaji

The identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained.
In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and at least seven others were injured in a major road accident that occurred in Assam’s Dhemaji district late Wednesday night. 

Sources said that a magic van and auto rickshaw collided head-on near Samaranjan village, resulting in the fatalities and injuries. 

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. 

The identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained. 

Recently, two bikers were killed in a road mishap in Assam’s Tezpur. 

The bike, bearing the registration number AS12 S 0861, collided head-on with a truck in Niz Bihaguri. 

The deceased have been identified as Biju Singh and Suman Talukdar.

Assam
Road accident
Dhemaji

