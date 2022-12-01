Assam: Three Held With Pistol, Brown Sugar In Nagaon

Assam Police arrested three persons and recovered one 7.65 mm pistol and brown sugar in Nagaon district, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, based on secret information, a police team of Nagaon Sadar police station launched an anti-drugs operation at the house of a wanted drugs mafia named Rajat Ali alias Munna in the Mohkhuli area on Tuesday night.

Junmoni Rabha, police Sub-Inspector of Nagaon Sadar police station said that during the operation the police team recovered one 7.65 mm pistol with three rounds of ammunition, and 12.80 grams of brown sugar from the house.

"The drug mafia fled from the area before reaching the police team. We have arrested three persons including the mother, and sister of the drugs mafia," Junmoni Rabha said.

The arrested persons were identified as Farida Begum, Rubina Begum and Ikramul Hoque.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Nagaon Sadar police station.

