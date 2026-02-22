Assam: Dhing Police Seize 11 Containers of Drugs, Arrest Two

The Dhing Police, Nagaon, continue their relentless drive against illegal drugs, with a major haul leading to the arrest of two drug suppliers.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out a raid last night at the residence of well-known drug mafia Faridul in Niz Dhing. During the operation, authorities recovered 11 containers filled with illegal drugs and apprehended two suppliers identified as Abdul Motalib of Niz Dhing and Manikul Islam of Hatimuria.

However, taking advantage of the darkness, Faridul managed to escape, police said.

Sources indicate that Faridul’s residence has long been a hub for illegal drug operations, with a steady flow of narcotics reportedly being managed from the location for several months.

The Dhing Police have said that interrogation of the two arrested suppliers is ongoing as part of their continuous investigation. Authorities have also pledged to intensify operations to apprehend Faridul and dismantle the entire drug network operating in the region.