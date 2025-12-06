Massive Drug Busts: Assam Police Recover Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore

Assam Police have recovered large quantities of narcotics in separate operations across the state in recent days. In Cachar district, police seized 10,000 Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 3 crore and arrested a 23-year-old man, identified as Nazmul Hq Mazumdar.

According to officials, acting on reliable input, a team raided the Berenga Pt3 area in Silchar on Friday. The tablets were recovered from Mazumdar’s possession in the presence of independent witnesses.

Meanwhile, in Karbi Anglong district, police intercepted a Bolero Neo vehicle coming from the Langvoku area on Langvoku Road, near Men Rongphar village under Manja police station, and seized 489 grams of heroin.

The driver was apprehended after a thorough search revealed 39 soap boxes containing the contraband, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

These state-level busts follow a major operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati Zonal Unit on December 3, which dismantled an international drug trafficking network along the Myanmar-Manipur-Assam corridor.

NCB officials seized 6.149 kg of heroin during a riverine operation, tracking the consignment through dense forest routes in Manipur before it was transported via small motorboats along the Barak River to avoid detection.

Authorities said these operations reflect ongoing efforts to crack down on cross-border narcotics smuggling and curb illegal drug networks in Assam.

