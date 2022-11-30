Assam: Dhubri, Karimganj ASPs Transferred In Minor Reshuffle

In a minor reshuffle in the police force of Assam, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dhubri and Karimganj were transferred on Wednesday.

According to an official notification from the Home Department of the government of Assam, the ASP of Dhubri, IPS Sizal Agarwal and the ASP of Karimganj, IPS Renukantala Sheetal Kumar were transferred to new roles, by order from the Governor.

The notification informed that the Dhubri ASP, IPS Sizal Agarwal was transferred and posted as the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Rangia.

In addition, the ASP of Kamirganj, IPS Renukantala Sheetal Kumar was transferred and posted as the SDPO of Bokakhat.

The official notification read, “In the interest of public service, Ms. Sizal Agarwal, IPS (RR-2020), Asstt. Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, Assam is transferred and posted as SDPO, Rangia, with effect from date of taking over charge and until further orders vice Shri Sushant Singh, IPS released for inter cadre transfer.”

“In the interest of public service. Shri Renukantala Sheetal Kumar, IPS (RR-2020), Asstt. Superintendent of Police, Karimganj, Assam is transferred and posted as SDPO, Bokakhat with effect from date of taking over charge and until further orders against an existing vacancy,” the notification further added.