Assam: Dhubri Medical College Gets NMC Nod For 100 MBBS Seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday approved a new medical college in Assam’s Dhubri.

Notably, it is the ninth such institute in the northeastern state.

According to a letter from the NCM, the approval has been granted for starting the MBBS course with an intake of 100 students annually from the academic year 2022-23.

The letter was addressed to the dean/principal of the new college. It said that the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) examined the assessor's report and remarked of the UG expert group on infrastructure facilities, availability of faculty and other facilities

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared, “Glad to share that the MBBS course of new Dhubri Medical College (9th medical college of Assam) under Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences with 100 seats has received the approval of Medical Assessment & Rating Board under the National Medical Commission.”