UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Bomb Threat, Probe On

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly received a bomb threat.

The death threat was allegedly received as a message on the police control room's helpline WhatsApp on August 2.

Following the incident, officials geared up immediately to trace the source of the message.

The message reportedly threatened to bomb the chief minister within 3 days.

Meanwhile, the operation commander of the helpline filed a case with the police. A search is underway to identify and arrest the sender.

A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station.

Further investigations are underway.