Assam: Dhubri Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Showing Objectionable Content to Students

A teacher at a government primary school in Dhubri district has been arrested for allegedly showing objectionable content to minor students inside a classroom.

The accused, Abdul Khaleque, an assistant teacher at 989 No. Rashtrabhasha Hindi Primary School in Balurchar was taken into custody by Dhubri Police on Tuesday, February 24, following complaints from guardians. The school, established in 1949, is considered one of the oldest and most respected institutions in the area.

According to parents, several students returned home visibly distressed and recounted that Khaleque allegedly used his mobile phone during school hours to display explicit and inappropriate images in the classroom.

Alarmed by the reports, parents approached Ward Commissioner Joydeb Krishna Paul, demanding immediate action to ensure the safety of their children. On Tuesday morning, Paul visited the school and formally informed Headteacher Rakesh Roy about the accusations. The news quickly spread, drawing a large number of guardians to the school and resulting in tense scenes and protests.

In response, school authorities and the ward commissioner summoned the police. Dhubri Sadar Police personnel arrived and took Khaleque into custody. He was escorted out amid slogans demanding strict punishment. Parents described the alleged act as a betrayal of the trust placed in teachers.

Police have registered a case and are interrogating the accused. Ward Commissioner Paul has urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, including a forensic examination of Khaleque’s mobile phone to verify the allegations.

Headteacher Rakesh Roy assured parents that a formal report would be sent to the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), seeking permanent disciplinary action as per service rules.

Also Read: Northeast Woman Brutally Assaulted in Gurugram, Police Arrest Accused