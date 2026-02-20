Northeast Woman Brutally Assaulted in Gurugram, Police Arrest Accused

A 19-year-old biotechnology student from North East, Tripura, is battling for her life after she was allegedly subjected to a horrific assault by her live-in partner in Haryana’s Gurugram.

The young woman, who was pursuing her studies at a private university in Gurugram, was reportedly confined inside a rented accommodation between February 15 and February 18. During these three days, her boyfriend, identified as 19-year-old Shivam Khattar from Delhi, allegedly tortured and sexually assaulted her.

According to the police, the accused allegedly locked her inside the room and inflicted severe physical abuse using sharp objects, leaving her in a near-death condition. The situation came to light only after the victim’s family, unable to contact her, alerted the Gurugram police. Acting on the information, the police rescued the woman from the rented house in a critical state.

She was immediately rushed for medical treatment and is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Doctors have described her condition as critical.

An FIR was registered at the Badshahpur police station following the incident. The accused was arrested shortly after and produced before a city court, which remanded him to one day of police custody for further questioning.

However, the victim’s family has raised serious concerns over the sections invoked in the case. They have alleged that only a rape case has been registered so far, despite the extreme brutality involved. The family is demanding that police also add charges of attempted murder, saying the nature of the injuries clearly reflects an intention to kill.

