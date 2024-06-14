Assam: Diarrhoea Outbreak in Jaipur Tea Estate Claims 2 Lives, Over 70 Affected

A deadly Diarrhoea outbreak has been reported at the Jaipur Tea Estate in Assam’s Naharkatia affecting over 70 tea garden workers and resulting in the death of two persons in this week.
According to reports, a total of 75 tea garden workers have been affected by the disease. While most of them have been cured, at least seven of them are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The deceased individuals have been identified as Jaal and Tinku Koya, sources said.
Health authorities are actively monitoring the situation and providing necessary medical care to prevent further spread of the disease. Health officials have asked people to be vigilant and take precautions to stop the infection from spreading further, especially during the monsoon season.