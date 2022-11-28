Assam: 3 Held In Dibrugarh University Ragging Case

Dibrugarh Police on Sunday night detained three senior-year students in connection with a ragging incident at Dibrugarh University that left a junior-year student hospitalized with serious injuries.

The three senior students detained in connection with the case were identified as Simanta Hazarika, Niranjan Thakur and Pranjit Baruah, all resident students of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Students’ Hostel.

This comes after Anand Sarma, a junior-year student in the University’s commerce department reportedly jumped off the second floor of the hostel to save himself from brutal assault by seniors in the name of ragging, injuring himself seriously.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently fighting for life and is under strict observation.

According to reports, there were two other juniors alongside Sarma, who were victims of ragging. Following the incident, the family members of the victim registered a complaint after which the accused were taken into custody.

University authorities including the anti-ragging task force has taken the incident into account and initiated an investigation into the events leading up to it.