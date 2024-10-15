Assam: Differently-abled Woman Gangraped in Gossaigaon; One Arrested

In a shocking incident, a differently-abled young woman was gang-raped by three men in Assam’s Gossaigaon under the Bodoland region.
According to information received, the horrific crime took place on the evening of October 10 when the main accused, identified as Muklesur Rahman, lured the victim woman to his house under false pretenses and then committed the heinous crime along with two accomplices.
The police have arrested Rahman following a manhunt. However, the other two accused involved in the crime remains at large.
The incident has shocked the local community, with many expressing their outrage and demanding immediate action. The Women’s Rights Protection Committee has also taken up the matter.
The police are now actively searching for the absconding individuals and have intensified efforts to bring them to justice.