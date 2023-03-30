Assam: Digboi Police Bust Oil Pilferage Racket, 12 Arrested

In an operation against smuggling, the Digboi Police on Thursday evening arrested twelve people for allegedly getting involved in oil pilferage racket.

As many as five tankers smuggling oil were seized by the Assam Police while the vehicles were parked at the Assam-Arunachal border. The tankers were smuggling crude oil.

A Bolero vehicle was also seized along with the tankers.

The twelve smugglers are under police custody.

Reports said that several oil pilferage gangs have been thriving in upper Assam for over a decade, which targets oil tankers carrying fuels. Every day hundreds of oil tankers loaded with petrol and diesel from the IOC oil refinery in Digboi and Oil India Limited refinery in Duliajan leaves for various destinations across the northeast.

Earlier on March 23, the Nagaon police recovered a rhino horn and arrested three smugglers in connection to the case.

The arrested persons identified as Khaliluddin, Jakir Hussain and Akbar Ali are residents of Rupohihat.

All three smugglers were arrested from the Ambagan locality in Rupohihat.