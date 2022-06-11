Assam: Dima Hasao Locals Protest Over Dilapidated NH 27

Locals of Harangajao in the Dima Hasao district of Assam protested on Saturday over the poor condition of the national highway 27 and demanded that the government take measures to complete the work soon.
People came to the roads to cause a blocked demanding the early completion and maintenance of the 25 kilometer stretch road between Jatinga and Harangajao which is now in a very bad condition due to the apathy of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
Movement of vehicles between Haflong-Silchar was affected due to the blockade, reported ANI.
The construction works for the road connecting Harangajao and Silchar is being undertaken by National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).
A memorandum had been submitted in this regard to the district administration and demanded to complete the road construction works at the earliest.
The Assistant Commissioner of the Dima Hasao district, Ibon Teron said that several parts of the NH 27 have been damaged due to the floods and landslides recently caused by the incessant rains in the Northeast.
He said, “We have taken up the issue and the Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao district has discussed with the NHAI officials to repair the damaged parts. We have seen that the construction and repairing works are very slow. The locals alleged that the culvert was constructed where the bridge should be there. We have received the memorandum and we will examine the matter and we will call the NHAI officials that how to expedite the work.”
Teron further mentioned that the new work has been sanctioned and will begin from October.
Meanwhile, the locals alleged that due to the bad condition of the road, many people have lost their lives as they could not be taken to hospitals in Haflong in time.