Assam: Dima Hasao Locals Protest Over Dilapidated NH 27

Locals of Harangajao in the Dima Hasao district of Assam protested on Saturday over the poor condition of the national highway 27 and demanded that the government take measures to complete the work soon.

People came to the roads to cause a blocked demanding the early completion and maintenance of the 25 kilometer stretch road between Jatinga and Harangajao which is now in a very bad condition due to the apathy of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Movement of vehicles between Haflong-Silchar was affected due to the blockade, reported ANI.

The construction works for the road connecting Harangajao and Silchar is being undertaken by National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

A memorandum had been submitted in this regard to the district administration and demanded to complete the road construction works at the earliest.