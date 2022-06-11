Anuradha Sharma Pujari Invited To Sahitya Akademi's Intl Literary Festival 'Unmesh'
Sahitya Akademi Award winning novelist and editor of Sadin, Satsari, Anuradha Sharma Pujari was invited to the Sahitya Akademi's International Literary Festival 'Unmesh'.
The prominent writer and journalist, Anuradha Sharma Pujari has been invited as the sole representative from Assam.
It may be noted that the literary festival titled 'Unmesh' will be held from June 16 to 18 in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. It has been jointly organized by the Ministry of culture, government of India and the Sahitya Akademi.
Anuradha Sharma Pujari, who won the Sahitya Akademi Award for her book 'Iyat Ekhon Aranya Asil', has been invited to the international level event.
According to the invitation published by the Sahitya Akademi, she has been invited alongside several noted personalities from both national and international stage to attend the event.