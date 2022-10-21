Bodies of 4 Out of 5 Onboard Chopper that Crashed in Arunachal, Recovered

The mortal remains of four military personnel were recovered from the five who were aboard an ALH WSI Army helicopter that crashed on Friday in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, according to the PRO (Defence) Tezpur.

The search operation for the one remaining personnel is underway.

The helicopter had taken off from Lekabali and crashed at 10:43 am around Migging (South of Tutting) in Arunachal Pradesh.

"A joint Search and Rescue Operation of Army and IAF was launched immediately which included 1 MI17, 2 ALH and 3 columns of Army," the PRO said.

The cause of the crash has yet not been known.