Assam Direct Recruitment Exam: Fees of Candidates Not Qualifying to be Returned Back

The Assam Government has decided to return back the examination fees of candidates who do not qualify in the Direct Recruitment Exam for Grade III and IV.

This was announced by state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Guwahati’s Azara.

CM Sarma also said that the results for the exam will be announced within a month if possible.

Addressing media persons, the chief minister said, “The exams are being conducted peacefully across all exam centres of the state. There are no reports of any kind of misconduct during the exam.”

“We will try to declare the results within one month. All those candidates who do not qualify in the exams will get back their fees. The fees will be returned back to their bank accounts after the results are declared,” Sarma added.

He further said, “We will keep the fees of only those candidates who pass the exam.”

The written examinations of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Grade-III is being held across 1903 centres in 25 districts of the state on Sunday.

Strict security arrangements have been put by teh Assam Police in place across the districts where the exams are being held.