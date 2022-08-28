Pakistan: Floods Continue to Wreak Havoc, Over 1,000 Dead

Flood waters continue to create havoc in Pakistan as 119 people died in the last 24 hours in the country.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to floods has crossed 1,000 and thousands more have been injured or displaced since June, according to figures released by the country's National Disaster Management Authority.

As per the official data, out of the deceased, four died in Balochistan, six in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 76 in Sindh.

At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declaring calamity hit, according to Geo News.

Cumulative data from June 14 from across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5 km of road has been damaged, and 149 bridges have collapsed, 170 shops were destroyed.

A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed. Out of the total, 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, and 287,412 have been fully destroyed. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed.

On the other hand, 51,275 people have been rescued while 498,442 have been moved to relief camps.

On August 26, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) issued a warning that very high to exceptionally high-level flooding is expected in River Kabul at Nowshera in KP province, as well as in tributaries of the Kabul and Indus rivers until 28 August.

Pakistan has been hit by the worst monsoon floods in recent memory, the government has said. The floods are said to be bigger than the 2010 ‘superflood’ that impacted 20 million people and killed almost 2,000, according to government estimates.