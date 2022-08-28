Assam Direct Recruitment Exam for Grade III Today

The written examinations of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Grade-III will be held across Assam on Sunday.

The examinations will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4pm.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place across the districts where the exams will be held today.

A total of 8,52,181 candidates will appear for the exam in 1903 centres across 25 districts of the state.

The examination will be held under strict vigilance. The students are not allowed to carry mobile phones to the examination centres. Besides this, the candidates will also not be allowed to carry any electronic items such as a smart watch, health bands, electric scanner, Bluetooth devices, microphone, etc.

The candidates are also restricted to carry calculators, pendrive, paper sheets, etc including printed or written books.

Moreover, internet services have been suspended for four hours in the districts where the examinations are conducted.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta asked students to reach the exam centres 1 to 2 hours before the commencement of the exam and that this would not be taken as an excuse for reaching late. He also said that anyone found disobeying rules will be dealt with strictly.