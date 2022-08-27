Massive Infrastructure Development along LAC: Indian Army

Massive infrastructure development is being done along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), an Indian Army official informed on Saturday.

The construction work is being done in order to make surveillance more efficient as the close watch of hideouts become difficult due to the mountainous terrain and forest area.

Besides ensuring security, peace and tranquillity, the Indian Army is also engaged in infrastructure development. The Army patrols day and night on the remotest route along the border with China which does not even have proper road connectivity making the task even more difficult.

In view of the face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in April-May 2020 along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, the Army is working to further strengthen its borders.

Speaking to ANI, Major Rajesh Thakre said, "We are equipped with the latest technology of weapons and equipment. We can access the satellite data till the last post because of the excellent connectivity. Massive infrastructure development is being done in order to make surveillance more efficient.”

He also said the mountainous terrain and forest, surveillance and close watch of hideouts become difficult.