Assam: Direct Recruitment Exam for Grade IV to be Held Today

The written examinations of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts will be held across Assam on Sunday.

The examinations will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4pm.

Strict security arrangements has been put in place across the districts where the exams will be held today.

Over 4,43,655 candidates will appear for the examinations across 25 districts of Assam.

The examination will be held under strict vigilance. The students are not allowed to carry mobile phones to the examination centres. Besides this, the candidates will also not be allowed to carry any electronic items such as a smartwatch, health bands, electric scanner, Bluetooth devices, microphone, etc.

The candidates are also restrivted to carry calculators, pendrive, paper sheets, etc including printed or written books.

Moreover, internet services have been suspended for four hours in the districts where the examinations are conducted.

Notably, Section 144 has been imposed within a radius of 100 metres of the premises of Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) office at Bamunimaidan in Guwahati in order to prevent the possibility of unscrupulous elements resorting to unfair means to disturb the process in and around the SEBA office during the recruitment exams.