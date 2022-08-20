Guwahati: Section 144 Imposed Within 100 metres of SEBA Office

Section 144 has been imposed within a radius of 100 metres of the premises of Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) at Bamunimaidan in Guwahati in view of the written examinations of the "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts" and "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts".

This was stated in an order released by the Guwahati Police on Saturday.

This measure comes in order to prevent the possibility of unscrupulous elements resorting to unfair means to disturb the process in and around the SEBA office.

The order issued by the police reads, “Whereas, the Government of Assam through the "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts" and "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts" is going to conduct written examinations for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-111 and Class-IV in different State Government establishments for the eligible candidates.”