Guwahati: Section 144 Imposed Within 100 metres of SEBA Office

Section 144 has been imposed within a radius of 100 metres of the premises of Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) at Bamunimaidan in Guwahati in view of the written examinations of the "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts" and "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts".
This was stated in an order released by the Guwahati Police on Saturday.
This measure comes in order to prevent the possibility of unscrupulous elements resorting to unfair means to disturb the process in and around the SEBA office.
The order issued by the police reads, “Whereas, the Government of Assam through the "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts" and "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts" is going to conduct written examinations for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-111 and Class-IV in different State Government establishments for the eligible candidates.”
“Whereas SEBA on behalf of the "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-Ill Posts" and "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts" has announced the schedule of holding of such written examinations in different examination centres covering 25 districts of Assam on 2110812022, 28/08/2022 and 11/09/2022; Whereas, the office campus of the Secondary Education Board of Assam, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati is earmarked as a designated place for receiving/depositing and scrutinizing of the answer script/OMR sheets and other examination materials for the examination to be held in different examination centres of the entire state of Assam,” the order further reads.
The notification also says, “Whereas, there is every possibility of unscrupulous elements resorting to unfair means to disturb the process in and around the SEBA complex which is likely to create obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety, or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot, of an affray. Whereas, it is necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful movement of the office staff of SEBA and such other person authorized by SEBA engaged in conducting and monitoring of the process of receiving/depositing and scrutinizing the answer scripts/OMR sheets.”