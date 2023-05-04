Assam Direct Recruitment Exam: Results For Grade-IV Posts | Deets Inside

Assam State Level Recruitment Commission will officially be declaring the results for Grade-IV posts on Wednesday. Candidates can check and download their results post 2 pm from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org.
The result will be announced for 14281 vacancies in various departments
Out of over 4 lakh candidates, a total of 14,286 candidates have reportedly successfully cleared the examination.
The examination was held across 25 districts in Assam on August 21, 28, and September 11.
Steps to check the results -
Visit the official website at sebaonline.org
On the homepage, click on Assam Grade 4 recruitment result link
Login using your registered details
Your Grade IV result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the result page for future reference
Earlier yesterday, the results to fill up numerous Grade-III positions in the Government of Assam were declared.
It may be noted that as many as 11,324 candidates have qualified and will get an appointment.