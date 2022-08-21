Assam

Assam Direct Recruitment: Principal of Cachar College Arrested for Violating Exam Protocols

The arrested person has been identified as Siddhartha Shankar Nath.
The principal of Cachar College in Assam’s Silchar has been arrested for breaching the protocols during the direct recruitment examination on Sunday.

The arrested principal has been identified as Siddhartha Shankar Nath.

Nath was arrested on the basis of an FIR was lodged by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Cachar district, Rohan Kumar Jha after he spotted gross negligence in the conduct of the examinations in the Cachar College.

Nath has been summoned to the DC office for questioning.

He is currently being interrogated at the Silchar Police Station.

It may be mentioned that the written examinations of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts were held on Sunday. The examinations were held from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm.

Internet services were suspended for four hours in the districts where the examinations were conducted.

