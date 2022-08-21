Japan PM Fumio Kishida Tests Positive for Covid-19

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Kishida developed a cough and slight fever on Saturday night and hence took a PCR test on Sunday morning which came out to be positive.

According to a statement by the cabinet office, he is currently resting at the prime minister’s official residence.

Reportedly, the Japanese prime minister just returned from a week-long vacation and was due to restart work on Monday.

Kishida is able to continue his duties but will cancel a planned trip to Tunisia next weekend, the Nikkei business daily reported, citing an unidentified person.

Covid-19 cases have been rising in the country with 24,780 cases reported in Tokyo alone on Sunday.