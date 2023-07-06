Assam: Disgraced Ghograpar OC Moved to Nalbari

The disgraced officer in charge of the Ghograpar Police Station, Biman Roy was moved to Assam’s Nalbari on Thursday from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) who was dismissed following allegations of taking nude photographs of a girl inside the station..
According to police officer Anindita Gogoi, the investigation process is reaching its conclusion, with substantial evidence found against Biman Roy.
His health condition is stable, and currently, he has not provided any statements to the police, she said.
As the case progresses, it is anticipated that further details will emerge, shedding light on the allegations against Biman Roy and the actions taken against him.