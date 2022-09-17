Assam

Assam Doctor Physically Assaulted in Tinsukia

According to sources, few miscreants entered the hospital and assaulted the doctor, identified as Tikendrajit Sarma.
Assam doctor on duty was physically assaulted by miscreants in Tinsukia district on Saturday.

According to sources, few miscreants entered the hospital and assaulted the doctor, identified as Tikendrajit Sarma.

The incident happened at Kakopather Zonal Primary Health Centre in Doomdooma.

However, the reason behind the assault is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sarma has lodged a complaint against the assailants at Kakopather Police Station.

The police have launched a search operation to catch the assailants.

