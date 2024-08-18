Assam Doctors Hold Candlelight March in Response to Tragic Kolkata Incident

In a powerful display of solidarity, doctors, nurses, and medical staff from District Hospital Hatsingimari in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district took to the streets on Saturday in a candlelight march, joining the nationwide protest against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. The tragic incident has sparked outrage across the country, leading to widespread calls for justice and increased protections for medical professionals.
The candlelight march, led by Dr. Minhaz Choudhary, Joint Director of Health, and Dr. C.R. Roy, State Observer and Joint Director of Health (UIP), were unified in their demand for exemplary punishment for the perpetrators. They also advocated strongly for the implementation of a central law dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of healthcare workers, who often face threats and violence in the line of duty.
Among the notable attendees were District Immunization Officer Dr. Shirazul Islam, Superintendent of District Hospital Dr. Samsul Haque, District Program Manager Ruful Amin, District Media Expert Mir Ashif Shamim, District Community Mobilizer Sofiqul Islam, and District Accounts Manager Dipankar Biswas. Their participation further underscored the urgency and seriousness of the issue at hand.
The march proceeded through the campus of the District Hospital, with participants holding candles and placards, symbolizing both mourning for the lost life and a beacon of hope for future change. The protestors maintained that the enactment of a robust central law is essential to protect those who serve on the frontlines of healthcare, ensuring that they can perform their duties without fear of violence or reprisal.
This incident has reignited discussions on the vulnerabilities faced by medical professionals in India, and the march at the District Hospital is part of a larger movement seeking systemic change. As the nation watches, the medical community continues to stand firm in its demands for justice and safety.