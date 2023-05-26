Assam Don Bosco University Organizes Annual Media Fest 'IMAGEIND'

Department of Mass Communication of the Assam Don Bosco University embarked upon the second day of the third edition of its Media Fest, IMAGEIND on Friday, at its Tapesia campus in Sonapur.
The second day of IMAGEIND commenced with a special lecture which was delivered by Brig. Ranjit Borthakur. Besides his spectacular achievement as a Brigadier, he is also a regular contributor to newspapers and magazines on contemporary issues as well as a popular panelist on regional TV channels.
In his lecture, he accentuated the tremendous value that print media still holds, despite the upsurge in digital media. His speech was followed by an interactive session with the students from the department.
The second half of Day 2 witnessed an engaging panel discussion on the topic “Media Start-Up in North East India: Opportunities and Challenges”, with Tinat Atifa Masood, NLP certified IELTS trainer and Business Communication and Soft Skill Trainer, as the moderator. The panelists included prominent media entrepreneurs including Mr Karma Paljor (Founder, EastMojo), Mr. Dipesh Chetry (Founder, The Northeast Journal), Mr Bijoy Ghimire (Founder and Editor, The Mileage) and Mr. Subhankar Banerjee (Founder, Seven Sense Communication).
The second day proceeded with the screening of the film “Sorry” by its director Mirza Arif Hazarika. Post the screening, the director had a constructive discussion with the students.
Mr. Banerjee, who dwells in the field of Public Relations (PR) expressed, “It took me time to establish my Start-up. The scenario of PR in the northeast changed post-pandemic.” Further, he expressed that there are still multiple misconceptions regarding PR and people need to start understanding the plethora of opportunities and range it encompasses.
Mr. Bijoy highlighted that digital media startups need to start with local stories and then diversify with time. He also stated that media startups have become easier with the advent of new media.
The Panel discussion concluded with an interactive session, in which various questions with regard to media, entrepreneurship, journalism, and PR raised by the students were answered by the panelists.
IMAGEIND featured a variety of activities such as photography, logo design and news anchoring competitions as well as panel discussions and special lectures which attracted over 500 guests and participants from various colleges and universities across North East India.