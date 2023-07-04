Assam: DPRC Awards Honours Exceptional Contributions to Journalism, Culture, Medicine

Diganta Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre (DPRC) Award for the year 2023 was announced recently, recognizing individuals for their exceptional contributions in the field of journalism, art, culture and medicine.
Prasanta Jyoti Baruah, eminent journalist and the current executive editor of the Assam Tribune, has been honored with the DPRC Journalism Award. This accolade acknowledges his outstanding work and dedication to the field of journalism.
It is to be mentioned that the DPRC Kala-Sanskriti Puraskar was presented to two distinguished individuals. Hemanta Dutta, a renowned lyricist, and director, was recognized for his remarkable contributions to the art and culture of the state.
Additionally, Dr. Narayan Bordoloi, an esteemed optometrist and the founder of Chandraprabha Eye Hospital in Jorhat, received the award in recognition of his significant achievements in the field of medicine.
The DPRC, a premier institution offering top-notch physiotherapy and rehabilitation services in the North East, is celebrating its eleventh anniversary this year. Simultaneously, the Barpeta Centre will commemorate its fifth year since its establishment.
The awards, chosen by a select committee, will be presented during the DPRC Foundation Day function on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The event will take place at the District Library Auditorium in Barpeta. Alongside the award ceremony, the annual mouthpiece of DPRC, "Phoenix," edited by Rituparna Das, will be unveiled.
To further enrich the celebration, various artists from Barpeta will showcase their talents. Performances will include the captivating Bhortal Nritya and Thio Naam.
Manoj Kumar Das, the recipient of the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from Sangeet Natak Akademi, will showcase his expertise in Khol Badan. Additionally, acclaimed vocalist Pulak Banerjee will mesmerize the audience with his enchanting performance.
The DPRC Awards and the Foundation Day celebration promise to be a memorable events, acknowledging exceptional individuals and showcasing the vibrant culture and talent of the region.