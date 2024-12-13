Assam: Draft Electoral Rolls Published for Upcoming Panchayat Polls

The Draft Electoral Rolls for the upcoming Panchayat Elections in Assam have been published today, incorporating the fresh delimitation of Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, and Zilla Parishad constituencies as per the government's decision in 2024. This is applicable for the twenty-seven (27) districts, excluding areas under the Sixth Schedule and Municipal Areas.

The details of the Draft Electoral Rolls, which include voter break-ups for all twenty-seven districts, can be accessed by the public at the offices of the Gaon Panchayat, Block Development Offices, Zilla Parishad, and District Commissioner. The rolls are also available online on the District Administration's website and the State Election Commission's official site (ssec.assam.in).

Voters can check their names in the Draft Electoral Roll either by using their EPIC (Elector's Photo Identity Card) number issued by the Election Commission of India or by downloading the Draft Roll for their specific polling station from the Citizen Corner on the website.

If any discrepancies or concerns are found, claims and objections can be filed from 14th December 2024 to 21st December 2024. Voters are encouraged to contact the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), or District Authorities for assistance.

Formats for filing claims and objections are available at the offices of the EROs/AEROs, Gaon Panchayats, and online on the District Administration's website and the Assam State Election Commission’s portal.

Electoral Roll Breakdown:

Total Districts: 27

Zilla Parishad Constituencies (ZPCs): 397

Anchalik Panchayat Constituencies (APs): 181

Gaon Panchayat Constituencies (GPs): 2,193

Total Number of Wards: 21,930

Total Number of Polling Stations: 23,781

Voter Count (Tentative): 17,554,589

Male Voters: 8,829,927



Female Voters: 8,724,274



Others: 388

This process marks a crucial step towards the upcoming Panchayat Elections, ensuring that all eligible voters have access to the electoral roll and can actively participate in the democratic process.