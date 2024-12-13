AIUDF MLA Slams 'One Nation One Election' as "Impossible To Implement"

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and Party General Secretary, Dr. Rafiqul Islam, has strongly criticized the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, describing it as "very difficult and almost impossible" to implement effectively in India’s complex political landscape.

Advertisment

He raised concerns about the sustainability of the bill, citing the country's vast diversity and political challenges.

Speaking to the media, Islam stated, "They (BJP) won't try to pass this bill in Parliament because they don't have enough majority. They will send it to JPC. India is a big country and One Nation, One Election is very difficult and almost impossible here. Even if they forcefully implement it, it will continue until when?"

The bill, approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday, paves the way for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a 100-day window. This move has sparked significant debate, with opposition parties in the INDIA alliance expressing strong opposition, while BJP-led NDA allies support the initiative, claiming it would streamline the electoral process and save time.

The proposal was initially approved by the Union Cabinet in September and aims to introduce synchronized elections across the country. The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Following the Cabinet's approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the decision, calling it a milestone in strengthening India’s democracy.

"The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders. This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative," PM Modi posted on X.

Also Read: One Nation One Election Gets Cabinet Nod: Bill Expected in Winter Session