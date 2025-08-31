Assam: Dramatic River Rescue in Kalanadi River Leaves Locals in Awe

A terrifying incident unfolded on the Kalanadi River banks of Tamulpur when an e-rickshaw puller identified as Budhu Kalita was unexpectedly swept away by the currents of the river. The swollen waters, caused by the spates coming from Bhutan, surged suddenly while Kalita was crossing it, leaving him stuck in the river in the middle.

Eyewitnesses reported a chaotic scene as the residents ran to the riverbank, trying to save Kalita from the churning water. Holding onto a huge rock to keep himself afloat, Kalita fought against the powerful current.

Two residents, Phuljen Har and Habias Lakra, showed incredible bravery in wading into the dangerous waters and bringing him to safety.

The whole terrifying experience was recorded on a mobile phone, demonstrating theintense rushof the sudden flood rise of the river and the courage of rescuers who risked their lives to rescue another.

Meanwhile, the residents have been warned by local authorities to take utmost precautions when near rivers, particularly when there is sudden water ingress from the upstream areas.

