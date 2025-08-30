Sudden Release of Kurishu Dam Water in Bhutan Triggers Alert in Assam

In a sudden development late at night, Bhutan authorities released water from the Kurishu Dam, causing a rapid rise in the water level of the Beki river.

The sudden release has raised alarm among residents living along the riverbanks in Baksa and Barpeta districts of Assam. The district administration has issued precautionary advisories, warning people to remain alert as the river’s water level continues to flow above the danger mark.

Fishing, ferry movement, and other activities in the Beki river have been strictly prohibited until further notice. Similar warnings have also been issued for areas along the Manas river.

Speaking to the media, village head Shah Alom said, “We have learned that Bhutan has released excess water. Thus, I, as the village head, have announced through the mike that it is dangerous to be in the water at this point of time. The police and the administration have also helped me to notify the locals about this.”

Through miking and public announcements, the Baksa district administration has urged people living in riverbank areas to remain vigilant and avoid venturing near the rivers until the situation stabilizes.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued heavy rainfall activity across Assam and adjoining states. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, “moderate to heavy rain is very likely at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, with isolated heavy falls in parts of Assam and Meghalaya”. The combination of upstream dam water release and incessant rainfall has heightened the flood risk across lower Assam.

The district authorities in Baksa and Barpeta have advised residents in flood-prone villages not to venture near riverbanks, warning that water levels may rise further in the coming hours.

