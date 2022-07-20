Assam: Dreaded Arms Smuggler Gunned Down By Cops In Dhubri

A dreaded criminal and arms smuggler was shot dead in an encounter with police in Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday night.

According to reports, two police personnel were also injured in the gunfight and were rushed to Dhubri civil hospital for treatment.

Based on intelligence input, a team of police launched a search operation in an area along Dhubri-Kokrajhar district border on Tuesday night where the dreaded criminal Adam Ali had taken shelter.

"When the police team reached the area, Ali fired and the police team retaliated. Along with the criminal two police personnel were also injured and they rushed to hospital,” informed Dhubri SP Gaurav Abhijit Dilip.

"In hospital, the doctor declared Adam Ali dead. We have seized weapons and incriminating documents in possession of Adam Ali. He was involved in anti-national activity, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB), sophisticated arms smuggling, Hawala and money laundering," he added.

Further, the police officer said that five cases were registered against Adam Ali in different police stations and he was arrested earlier. Notable, National Security Act (NSA) was also imposed on him.