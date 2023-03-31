Assam Man Found Dead In Meghalaya; Murder Suspected

A man hailing from Assam was mysteriously found dead in Meghalaya on Thursday night.

According to information, the deceased man, identified as one Mintu Bora, hails from Kohuatoli area at Batadrava under Nagaon district.

It is learned that Mintu had gone to Meghalaya with his brother-in-law three days ago for a new job in a cement company.

His lifeless body was found at his company-allotted quarter in Meghalaya yesterday night.

The reason behind his death is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, Mintu’s family has alleged that the brother-in-law was behind the murder.

The police have been informed of the incident. More details awaited.

Searching for good jobs outside the state of Assam has turned into a nightmare these days amid back to back missing cases being reported, of late.

While a shocking incident has also come to the fore where two persons from Assam’s Tinsukia went missing after they went to Kerela in search of a good job placement.

The two persons identified as Juna Aao (39) and Sonu Tanti (40), were the residents of Gakherbheti village under the Talap police outpost in Doomdooma.

According to the details of the incident, both the youths boarded a train to Kerala on March 18. But soon after reaching Tamil Nadu, Juna Aao reportedly fell unconscious inside the train. Looking into his health condition, Sonu Tanti called up Juna Aao’s family and informed about his condition. Hours later, Sonu claimed that Juna Aao lost his mental balance and was behaving insanely. During this time, Juna got off at a station (name unknown) somewhere in Tamil Nadu before they could reach their destination and disappeared.

“Sonu continued to travel on the same train, when he contacted his family and said that some unidentified Tamil speaking people approached him and started to thrash him with rods and sticks. Sonu’s mobile then got switched off,” said a family member of Sonu Tanti to the media.

Things took a turn for the worse after a photo of Sonu Tanti's mutilated body was shared with family members via an unknown number on WhatsApp on Friday night.

“We received a photo of Sonu's mutilated body shared from an unknown number, the person called us and spoke in Tamil. We were unable to determine what he was trying to say. The same photo has been shared with others in our village. I think they already have the phone book that Sonu was carrying with him," the relative added.

Meanwhile, family members have identified Sonu's body and requested assistance from Talap Police Station.

Further investigations are underway.