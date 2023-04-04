Assam: Driver's Body Found Hanging from Tree in Chirang

In a shocking incident, the body of a driver was found hanging from a tree in Assam’s Chirang district on Sunday.

The deceased, who has been identified as the driver of the vehicle, was found at the Garubhasha police station. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, who are struggling to come to terms with the tragic news.

According to preliminary investigations, the driver had been missing for several hours before his body was found. It is unclear at this stage whether foul play was involved, but the police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the driver's death.

Eyewitnesses in the area have reported seeing the driver leaving his vehicle and walking towards the police station. However, what happened next remains a mystery. The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to come forward with information that could help with their investigation.

The news of the driver's death has left many in the local community in a state of shock and disbelief. The authorities are working to provide support to those affected by the tragedy, including the driver's family and friends.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the police have urged anyone with information to come forward. The community is now coming together to offer support to those affected by the tragic loss of the driver.