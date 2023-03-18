Guwahati: Mystery Shrouds Death of Youth at Rehab Centre

A youth was found dead under mysterious conditions at a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident was reported at Nirmaan Rehabilitation Facility in Panjabari area where the deceased was staying from February 11.

The deceased has been identified as 28-years-old Akshay Kumar Bora, a resident of Mangoldoi.

The family of the deceased left him at the rehab centre on February 11 and since then they regularly used to contact the officials at the centre to know about his wellbeing and the officials informed them he is doing well.

However, earlier today the officials contacted Akshay’s family and informed them about his sudden suicide commit.

The family members alleged that Akshay was tortured and murdered by the workers of the centre.

A relative of the deceased said, “For what reason have we kept our child at the rehab centre? Maybe they have tortured him mentally and physically or else why would he take such an extreme step?”

“We used to call at the centre regularly to ask about his wellbeing and they inform us that he is doing well. We were not allowed to meet him or talk to him. They told us that it is their protocol of allowing meeting patients only after 45 days of admitting. I demand proper investigation into the matter,” he added.