Guwahati: Mystery Shrouds Death of Youth at Rehab Centre

A youth was found dead under mysterious conditions at a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on Saturday.
According to sources, the incident was reported at Nirmaan Rehabilitation Facility in Panjabari area where the deceased was staying from February 11.
The deceased has been identified as 28-years-old Akshay Kumar Bora, a resident of Mangoldoi.
The family of the deceased left him at the rehab centre on February 11 and since then they regularly used to contact the officials at the centre to know about his wellbeing and the officials informed them he is doing well.
However, earlier today the officials contacted Akshay’s family and informed them about his sudden suicide commit.
The family members alleged that Akshay was tortured and murdered by the workers of the centre.
A relative of the deceased said, “For what reason have we kept our child at the rehab centre? Maybe they have tortured him mentally and physically or else why would he take such an extreme step?”
“We used to call at the centre regularly to ask about his wellbeing and they inform us that he is doing well. We were not allowed to meet him or talk to him. They told us that it is their protocol of allowing meeting patients only after 45 days of admitting. I demand proper investigation into the matter,” he added.
Earlier in September 2022, an elderly woman was found dead in a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati.
According to sources, the incident occurred at Faith Foundation in Kharguli where the deceased was staying for one and a half months.
The deceased was identified as Girija Miri hailing from Pathsala.
The Anti-Drug Prohibition Council had alleged that the woman was murdered.
The Chairperson of the council, Mridula Barkakati had alleged that the centre is operating without any license and that women are physically abused at the centre.
Meanwhile, a family member of the centre’s owner said the allegations made against them are baseless.
She said, “The woman was sent by her own family members as she had suicidal tendencies. She even attempted to commit suicide many times and once her son saved her. Till 4 am I was conversing with the caretaker and then I went to sleep as I was not feeling well. After a while unconsciously the caretaker also dozed off.”
“When she woke up at 6 am, she found the woman hanging and immediately called me. I thought that she might be alive so we bought her down and tried to wake her up. When she didn’t wake up, we realized she was dead and called the police,” she added.
The member said that she keeps humanity over any rules and regulations and that is why she bought the body down.