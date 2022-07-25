Assam: Drowned Youth's Body Found After 10 Days

A youth from Assam’s Dhubri district, who went missing after drowning in a river, was recovered on Monday morning.

Sources said the locals had found the youth’s body floating in Gangadhar river near Golakganj today morning after ten days.

The deceased youth, identified as Nayan Abedin, had been missing since July 15 after he went for a bath in the river located near Golakganj.

Following the recovery, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Recently, two students of Dibrugarh University in Assam drowned in the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat area.

As per reports, the incident happened when five students went to the river at Raneghat to have a bath on the ill-fated day.

While two of them drowned and became traceless, three others somehow managed to reach the shore.