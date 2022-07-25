Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Get Death Threats, Cops Launch Probe

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif purportedly received death threats on social media, following which the Mumbai police launched an investigation into the matter.

City police said that a complaint has been filed against an unidentified person at Santacruz Police Station.

The star couple, who got married in December last year, is yet to comment on the matter.

“Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police (sic)," said the Mumbai police.

“Case registered at Santacruz PS on the complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act. He complained that one person has been threatening & posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her (sic),” it added.

It may be mentioned that actor Swara Bhasker had also received a death threat through a letter which was sent to her residence earlier in June. Later, Swara approached Versova police station and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons.

Being a celebrity definitely comes with its fair share of pros and cons. Apart from enjoying success, they also have to deal with criticism. Receiving death threats and ransom calls is not uncommon for stars.

Last month, superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received a death threat. According to reports, the letter was found by Salim's security staff and the police. The police also revealed how the letter was found on a bench where Salim generally takes a break during his morning walks.

The letter said that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as the slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29.

Last week, Salman paid a visit to the Mumbai Police headquarters where he met Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at his south Mumbai office and submitted a written application to seek a weapon licence for his protection.