Assam

Separate Drowning Incidents In Assam Claim Three Lives

The first incident that took place at Chanda village in Assam’s Mukalmua.
Assam: Three Dead In Separate Drowning Incidents
Assam: Three Dead In Separate Drowning IncidentsRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

Three lives were lost on Thursday in separate incidents of drowning in Assam.

In the first incident that took place at Chanda village in Assam’s Mukalmua, a woman named Nilima Talukdar lost her life after accidentally falling into a nearby pond.

The incident occurred when she was near the water body.

Another distressing incident unfolded at Simlaguri in Dotoma, Kokrajhar, where two brothers, Phile Narzary and Kunal Narzary, met a tragic fate while bathing.

The siblings succumbed to death after they drowned in a pond during their bathing session.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the dangers associated with water bodies and the importance of practicing caution when near them.

Earlier on Wednesday, two minor sisters drowned while taking an afternoon bath in a pond at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district. 

The incident occurred at Kellyden tea estate located near Lagunbasti Adarsh village.

Sources said that the two minor sisters went for a bath and didn’t return home since. 

After a prolonged search by locals, the lifeless bodies of the two sisters were recovered from the pond. 

Assam: Three Dead In Separate Drowning Incidents
Assam: Two Minor Sisters Drown While Bathing In Pond
Assam police
Mishap

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-drowning-incidents-claim-three-lives
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com