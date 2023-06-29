Assam: Two Minor Sisters Drown While Bathing In Pond

In a tragic incident, two minor sisters drowned while taking an afternoon bath in a pond at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The incident occurred at Kellyden tea estate located near Lagunbasti Adarsh village on Wednesday afternoon.
Sources said that the two minor sisters went for a bath yesterday and didn’t return home since.
After a prolonged search by locals, the lifeless bodies of the two sisters were recovered from the pond.
The deceased have been identified as Amrita Subba and Nikita Subba.
Local police reached the scene soon after and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.
Recently, an employee of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) at North Guwahati drowned to death at the Brahmaputra River after he slipped while jumping from one ferry streamer to another.
The on-duty Inland Water Transport employee was allegedly making an attempt to jump from one moored ferry streamer to another that was preparing to dock at the bank of Majgaon ferry ghat in North Guwahati after departing from a ghat in Guwahati.
Fellow passengers though made an attempt to rescue him after he fell in the Brahmaputra River, but, failed to trace his whereabouts.
Later, SDRF personnel reached the spot and recovered the body of the IWT employee.