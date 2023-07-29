Assam

Assam: Drug Peddler Apprehended in Mangaldoi With Huge Amount Of Cash

According to sources, the businessman, identified as Mubarak Ali, was apprehended from his residence.
In a significant achievement, the Darrang Police on Saturday accomplished a major breakthrough in Mangaldoi's Dhula area in Assam by apprehending a drug dealer.

The operation led to the recovery of a substantial amount of drugs, including 132 drug containers and 32.2 grams of heroin concealed in two soap boxes.

Additionally, a sum of Rs 7, 33,700 in cash, suspected to be drug proceeds, was also seized from the dealer. This successful operation marks a significant step in curbing drug-related activities in the region and upholding law and order.

Assam Police Crack Down On Separate Incidents Of Drug Trafficking
Assam police
Drugs
Crime

