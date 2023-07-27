Assam Police Crack Down On Separate Incidents Of Drug Trafficking

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday apprehended five people with huge quantity of Yaba tablets at the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Hatsingimari.
The individuals were apprehended in the operation which was carried out at Bamundanga.
Moreover, a mechanized boat was seized along with Rs 17,000 in cash.
In another operation, the Jorabat Police seized 24 heroin-filled containers and 11 empty containers along with Rs 2,060 in cash.
According to sources, the market value of the seized heroin is around Rs 50,000.
The smuggler identified as Rahul Chetry (18) brought the drugs to sell at Hastinapur in Jorabat.
Earlier, in a major haul, troopers of Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics Department of Champhai, Mizoram, seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth over Rs 54.79 crore in two separate operations.
In an official statement, the Assam Rifles, under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), informed that the recovery was made on Wednesday (July 26). The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department based on specific information.
The troopers seized 94,940 meth tablets in the Mualkawi area and in another operation, 87,720 meth tablets were recovered in the Khuangleng area.